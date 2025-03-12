Padres Pitcher Competing for Fifth Starter Spot Suffers Unfortunate Setback
The San Diego Padres may have been forced to have a clearer decision for the fifth and final spot in the pitching rotation.
The final slot is essentially down to southpaw Kyle Hart — the Cy Young-equivalent winning pitcher of Korea Baseball Organization — Stephen Kolek, Randy Vasquez, or Matt Waldron.
These final two weeks of the spring will prove crucial in discovering the fifth starting pitcher, but Hart has been out with the flu and is expected to miss his scheduled start Wednesday.
Due to his unfortunate illness, The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that it may spell starting the season in the bullpen.
"Hart has impressed the Padres, but they have not seen him enough and don’t know how much longer it will be before he pitches again. Hart was at camp Monday, but he continues to recover from the flu and seems unlikely to pitch in his regular slot on Wednesday."
This is not the first appearance the flu has made at Peoria Sports Complex as it also hampered the beginning of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s spring.
As for the final rotational spot, Hart's numbers in Korea should definitely cause a case to be made.
The southpaw went 13-3 last season with an ERA of 2.69 in his 26 starts. He tossed 182 strikeouts to only 38 walks across 157 innings.
There is certainly a key talent difference between the KBO and MLB which is exactly why no decisions have been made and the spot is still up for grabs.
Kolek's 2024 numbers before his season ended in late July saw a 5.21 ERA over 46.2 innings. Vasquez, who notched 20 starts last season, threw a 4.87 ERA over 98 innings.
Waldron also makes a strong case among his teammates as 2024 saw him make 26 starts with an ERA of 4.91. His 133 strikeouts to only 40 walks across 146.2 innings were key to San Diego's success last season.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.