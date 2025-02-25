Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Sent Home From Practice For Unfortunate Reason
The San Diego Padres are looking to improve upon a 93-win season in 2025.
With a quiet offseason for the first few months, they had an incredible February, signing first baseman Connor Joe, right fielder Jason Heyward, southpaw Kyle Hart — who is coming off a Cy Young equivalent-winning season in Korea Baseball Organization — and right-hander Nick Pivetta.
Hopes are rightfully high in San Diego as spring training is fully underway, but there was a minor health setback for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. this past week.
Tatis is battling a bad case of the flu.
According to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, there is a bit of a bug going around the Peoria Sports Complex. Catcher Luis Campusano has yet to catch in a Cactus League game, but recently caught the flu along with Tatis.
Manager Mike Shildt didn't seem too worried when speaking to media Monday afternoon regarding the health of Tatis.
“We were hoping to get (Tatis) in tomorrow,” Shildt said. “We’re not in a huge hurry. Just want to get him back and feeling good and strong. We’ll see when that takes place.”
Tuesday saw the same result as Shildt sent Tatis home early after he showed up to camp.
“Still not in a place where we’re comfortable or he’s comfortable,” Shildt said after turning away the superstar.
Campusano, on the other hand, is scheduled to catch live batting practice and the Padres skipper said his return will be “based on how he comes out of that.”
Although this is unfortunate news in the midst of all the recent excitement this offseason, this shouldn't deter fans too much. The Padres are rightfully not too concerned over the flu making its way around the facility, but it is certainly bad news for fans anxious to see their superstar once again.
