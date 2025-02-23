Padres Pitcher Drilled by Line Drive in Cactus League Game vs Dodgers
San Diego Padres pitcher Cole Paplham was struck by a 102.4 mph line drive during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres prospect appeared to be hit in the face.
Paplham was attended to for several minutes, but was able to walk on his power. Dodgers' Aaron Bracho went to check on Paplham immediately after his line drive hit the right-hander seemingly on the right cheek. Paplham was then carted off the field.
It was a scary moment at Camelback Ranch, but the matchup was supposed to be an opportunity for the Padres to evaluate a number of their top prospects, including Paplham.
In 2024, Paplham was ranked San Diego's No. 23 prospect. He produced 4.82 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and 1.50 WHIP across 9.1 innings pitched.
In 2023, the right-hander led the Padres' farm system in saves with 11 as a former undrafted free agent.
The hope is that Paplham did not sustain a severe injury and can continue his development in the minors.