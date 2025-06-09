Padres Pitcher Has Biceps Injury, Team Running Tests
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports the San Diego Padres are looking into the extent of right-handed relief pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez's injury, which forced him out of a game with Triple-A El Paso Sunday.
The 21-year-old made his debut for the Padres May 31 after they called him up straight from Double-A San Antonio. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in the appearance before the Padres sent him to Triple-A El Paso. He walked off the field with an athletic trainer Sunday with an injury to the biceps area of his arm.
The Padres signed the reliever in 2021 out of Venezuela, and he has shot up from Single-A to the big leagues (and now to Triple-A) in just two seasons. He is the No. 14 prospect in San Diego's farm system, and their highest ranked relief pitcher.
After playing rookie ball in 2021, Rodriguez missed 2022 with an elbow injury and spent 2023 at the Padres Dominican Summer League complex. Rodriguez returned to action in 2024.
Across three levels in 2024, the right-hander posted a 2.64 ERA through 45 appearances. He had 75 strikeouts in 61.1 innings of work.
This season, he flourished in Double-A, appearing in 18 games and recording five saves with a 3.22 ERA. He posted a 0.90 WHIP with the Missions, and had a strikeouts per nine innings rate of 12.49 before his call-up.
“I just feel very gracious,” Rodriguez said the day before his first MLB appearance. “No one else knows beside myself all the work I’ve been able to put into my career in general. I just feel grateful that I’m able to be here.”
The Padres optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A last week, but were likely to recall him at some point this season, as they've shuffled their pitching staff around heavily to make up for numerous injuries.
Rodriguez was in the middle of just his second appearance for the Chihuahuas before he left the game. He has allowed two runs through 1.2 innings of work with El Paso, and has struck out one of eight batters faced.
