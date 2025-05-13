Padres Pitcher Has UCL Surgery, Out for 2025 Season and Part of 2026
The San Diego Padres will be without a right-handed pitcher for the foreseeable future.
Jhony Brito tore the flexor tendon in his right arm, necessitating UCL internal surgery and tendon repair, which he underwent last month. He is expected to miss the entire 2025 season and at least part of the 2026 season as well.
More news: Padres Star Very Happy Yankees Traded Him to San Diego
The alternative for Brito would have been a full Tommy John procedure, which would have taken slightly longer.
Brito was already on the IL to start the season due to what was believed to be a forearm strain; however, he is now facing a year-long timeline and a rigorous recovery from two serious procedures.
More news: Padres Pitcher Wins Major Award from MLB
The Padres acquired Brito in the Juan Soto trade that sent him to the Yankees last season. He made his debut with San Diego as a reliever, despite having previously pitched as a starter in the minor leagues and for the Yankees.
His fastball averages about 96 mph, and he also generates a high number of ground balls.
He has the flexibility in the majors to be either a starter or reliever, given how hard he throws and the fact that his ERA was slightly above four in both roles.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish to Take 'Substantial Step' in Return to Mound
Jhony Brito's Future With the Padres
The Padres should be fine without Brito, unless a series of injuries impact the team. They have demonstrated one of the deepest pitching staffs in the league, featuring both veteran and young arms performing at a high level.
As for Brito, he will be on the IL for the remainder of the season, though the Padres will have a choice to make about whether to place him on waivers or keep him on the 40-man roster, thereby occupying a spot over the offseason.
Considering Brito's age and ongoing cost control — he is not expected to enter arbitration for a few years — it is more likely than not that the team will retain him for the future and hope to get him back in 2026.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.