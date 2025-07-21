Padres Pitcher Joins Team in Miami, Will Start on Tuesday
The San Diego Padres will activate starting pitcher Stephen Kolek on Tuesday to fill the open spot in their rotation.
Kolek is on the taxi squad Monday, and is expected to fill the hole left by Ryan Bergert after the Padres sent him down for reliever Alek Jacob before the All-Star break. Kolek has been in the minor leagues since July 6 after a poor stretch of games in MLB, however had a decent outing with Triple-A El Paso during his short spell there, allowing just one run in three innings against the Las Vegas Aviators.
Kolek began the season in Triple-A before the Padres called him up May 4, when he made his first MLB start. He didn't allow a run through his first two games, and threw a complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies in his second ever start at the MLB level. Things quickly went south, however, as he allowed three or more runs in his next three starts, and ended his stay at the MLB level by allowing six runs in five innings against the Texas Rangers.
That being said, Kolek's ERA this season is still just 4.24, and has shown he can occasionally shut down offenses and provide the Friars with quality starts.
The Padres will hope for such a performance out of Kolek, as they are on the verge of an improbable comeback in the NL West. After trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by nine games just a couple of weeks ago, they are now just 3.5 games back, and hold a 2.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card. They begin their series against the Marlins on Monday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
