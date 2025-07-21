Former Padres Pitcher Set to Return to MLB, Tying All-Time Record
Rich Hill and Edwin Jackson already have something in common. Both pitchers had brief and relatively unmemorable stints with the San Diego Padres. Jackson went 5-6 with a 5.89 ERA in 13 starts for the Padres in 2016; Hill went 1-4 with an 8.23 ERA in San Diego in 2023.
They're about to have something else in common: a major league record.
More news: Former Padres Outfielder Receives Posthumous Award From ESPN
Hill, whose last MLB appearance came on Sept. 4, 2024 with the Boston Red Sox, is expected to be promoted from the minors by the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports Monday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first with the news.
The Royals will be the 14th team Hill has pitched for since his June 15, 2005 debut with the Chicago Cubs. That will tie the major league record Jackson set when he appeared with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.
More news: Former Padre, Oceanside Native, Announces Sudden Retirement
Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA in 386 games (248 starts) for the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Angels, New York Yankees, A's, Dodgers, Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres in 20 big league seasons.
Kansas City is 48-52, fourth place in the American League Central and 5.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings. Hill signed a minor league contract with the Royals on May 14. In 11 games (all starts) at Triple-A Omaha, Hill went 4-4 with a 5.22 ERA.
More news: Padres All-Star Calls Clayton Kershaw 'The Best in The Game'
Hill's ERA ballooned after a pair of bad outings on July 2 and 8. He allowed 12 earned runs in eight innings across the two games combined.
In his two starts since, Hill has allowed only one run across seven innings. His last start, a two-inning outing on Saturday, might leave him available to pitch in short order.
More news: Padres Predicted to Land $15 Million Gold Glove Utility Man in Trade Deadline Move
According to David Vassegh of 570-AM in Los Angeles, Hill will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Hill recently became the oldest pitcher since Nolan Ryan to record 10 strikeouts in a professional game.
More news: Padres Linked to 19-Homer All-Star Outfielder as Trade Deadline Nears
Hill's last MLB appearance came on Sept. 4, 2024 with his hometown Boston Red Sox. He sat out the beginning of last season in order to coach his son's Little League team.
The Royals and Padres do not play each other again this season.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.