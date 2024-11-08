Padres Pitcher Leaves Scott Boras, Finds New Agency
Padres left-handed relief pitcher Adrián Morejón has switched agencies, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Morejón has signed with Dan Lozano and MVP Sports Group, departing from his previous representation with Boras Corp.
Morejón just completed his strongest season yet in the majors. Though he’d pitched each year since his 2019 debut, he hadn’t previously reached 35 innings in any season.
In 2024, however, he made 60 appearances out of the bullpen, logging a career-high 63.2 innings. His performance was impressive, as he held a 2.83 ERA while recording a 26.1 percent strikeout rate, a 7.7 percent walk rate, and an impressive 51.4 percent ground ball rate — all surpassed league averages.
Morejón’s contributions extended into the postseason, where he added two more appearances. His success this year hints at his potential to become a reliable relief asset, especially with his improved control and consistency on the mound.
The Padres and Morejón now face a crossroads regarding his role and future development. Originally viewed as a promising starting pitcher, the left-hander entered the organization with high expectations.
After signing with the Padres in 2016, he received a notable $11 million signing bonus, a figure possible before MLB’s current hard-capped international signing limits were established.
From 2017 to 2021, Morejón was consistently ranked among baseball’s top 100 prospects, with his peak ranking reaching No. 52 on Baseball America’s list ahead of the 2019 season.
As a Cuban prospect with electric stuff, he was highly regarded for his potential as a starter. However, injuries and other setbacks have since led to his transition into a bullpen role, where he has recently shown steady improvement and consistency.
In 2024, Morejón showcased a diverse pitch mix, throwing five different pitches throughout the season, a sign that he may still have the tools for a starting role. His repertoire included a sinker, slider, and four-seam fastball, each used between 23 percent and 36 percent of the time, giving him a balanced approach without over-relying on any one pitch. He also added a splitter, used 7.6 percent of the time, and a sweeper at 2.6 percent, expanding his ability to keep hitters guessing.
This varied pitch selection allowed Morejón to avoid the extreme splits that often limit pitchers to specialist relief roles. In 2024, he showed almost even effectiveness against both left- and right-handed hitters, with lefties batting .255/.303/.367 against him and righties slightly better at .257/.321/.405. This balance hints at his potential as a versatile option on the mound, leaving the Padres with some flexibility in deciding his role moving forward.