Mike Shildt Reveals Which Pitchers Will Be Available for Padres vs Dodgers Game 5
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was asked who would be available out of the bullpen in a win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. He said just about everybody.
"We're in great shape," Shildt said. "We took a shot with Morejon and Estrada. Both of those guys will be available on Friday, and we'll have a full compliment of our bullpen plus a really good starter."
Of all the San Diego starters, Darvish had the best performance by far. In the Padres' 10-2 beatdown of the Dodgers in Game 2, Darvish held the Los Angeles lineup to a run on three hits.
The right-hander has won both postseason games against the Dodgers in his career. Furthermore, Darvish has a 2.35 ERA in 17 career starts against the Dodgers, making it his third-best ERA against any team in the majors.
The point being, Padres fans should be extremely confident about the outcome of Game 5. The rest of the bullpen has been great, too, and both Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada — who each threw more than an inning in Gam 4 — will be available.
Morejon was highly effective in his performance Wednesday night. The reliever got the final two outs of the third inning. He was able to escape the fourth after Manny Machado threw Shohei Ohtani out at home. Of course, third base umpire Mark Ripperger also gave a helping hand by stopping a line drive from Teoscar Hernández from going past third base with his outstretched arm.
Morejon also got an out in the fifth. For much of his outing, the Dodgers' lineup was quiet.
Morejon was then replaced by Estrada who finished the fifth. In the sixth, Estrada left runners at first and second with two outs for Alek Jacob to finish.
Morejon and Estrada are just two of the talented pitchers in the San Diego bullpen. It'll be interesting to see what the Dodgers decide to do in terms of pitching, but no matter what their game plan is, it looks as though the Padres have the edge because of Darvish.
The odds are also in San Diego's favor. Friday's Game 5 will be the fourth win or go home matchup in franchise history.
The good news is the Padres have won the previous three: Game 5 of the 1984 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs, Game 3 of the 2020 Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Game 3 of the 2022 Wild Card series against the New York Mets.