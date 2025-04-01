Padres Predicted to Make 6-Player Blockbuster Trade With AL East Powerhouse
Rumors about the San Diego Padres trading some of their best pitchers spread throughout the offseason.
But ultimately closer Robert Suarez and starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King all earned spots on the Padres’ Opening Day roster. Although the trio remained in San Diego through spring training, the Padres were recently predicted to trade a pair of pitchers to the Boston Red Sox.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tested Positive for Banned Substance: Report
The Red Sox could use a reliable reliever and a standout starter to add to their pitching staff in 2025, which makes a trade involving Cease and Suarez a possibility this season. In exchange, Boston would trade outfielder Wilyer Abreu, starting pitcher Kutter Crawford, and prospects, starting pitcher Luis Perales and shortstop Franklin Arias, per the prediction from Boston.com's Conor Ryan.
The Red Sox acquired All-Star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from a December trade with the Chicago White Sox, and just extended him for the next six seasons. Crochet and Cease joining forces would bolster the Red Sox’s pitching greatly as they seek to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Both Cease and Suarez will be eligible to declare free agency after the 2025 season, and the Padres struggled to navigate their tight budget this offseason.
Therefore, trading the pitching pair could be a smart financial decision for San Diego. The Padres will be able to cut some of their payroll while also adding strong developmental pieces for their future.
Suarez has been a consistent reliever for the Padres since making his MLB debut in 2022 and served as their closer in 2024. Suarez has logged an ERA of 2.77 or lower and at least 59 strikeouts in two of three seasons in San Diego.
Meanwhile, Cease earned the second All-MLB Second-Team selection of his career last season. The 29-year-old right-hander threw the second no-hitter in Padres franchise history, earning the NL Pitcher of the Month award in July.
Abreu is having an impressive opening to the 2025 season, slashing .636/.750/.1.364 with two home runs and six RBIs through five games with Boston.
But Crawford's start to the season has been less than ideal as the Red Sox placed him on the 15-day IL with right patellar tendinopathy on Thursday.
For the prospects, Perales, 21, earned his first Double-A promotion last season, where he posted a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in two starts. Arias, 19, was named a Baseball America Rookie All-Star in 2024 after slashing .257/.331/.378 across 36 Single-A appearances.
More News: Padres' $55 Million Acquisition Makes Friars Look Genius in Dominant Debut
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.