Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers, Red Sox All-Star in Blockbuster Move
Six-time All-Star free agent J.D. Martinez is still on the table in free agency.
The 37-year-old has underperformed in recent seasons, especially toward the end of the 2024 season with the New York Mets. From Aug. 4 to the end of the season, Martinez hit .166 with four home runs.
As a designated hitter, that is not good enough.
Before signing with the Mets as a free agent in March, Martinez played one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He slashed .271/.321/.572 while hitting 33 home runs and 103 RBIs through 113 appearances in 2023.
Despite his impressive statistics throughout his career, his recent performance with the Mets may make some MLB teams hesitant to agree to a deal with Martinez.
However, Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer thinks MLB teams who need to fill the DH role should not count Martinez out yet. Ultimately, Rymer predicted the San Diego Padres will sign Martinez.
Last season, the Padres did not have a primary DH. Third baseman Manny Machado led the team with 51 appearances at the position. But, first baseman Luis Arraez and third baseman Donovan Solano closely followed with 46 and 21 appearances, respectively.
San Diego could benefit from the addition of the three-time American League Silver Slugger, who would be a cheap free agent target. The Padres have not made any major moves this offseason, which may hinder the depth of their roster heading into 2025.
Ideally, the Padres would not have Machado as their main DH. The two-time Padres Most Valuable Player is currently San Diego’s best third base option.
Solano was the second most-used third baseman last season, but the Colombia native already signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Although Martinez's single season with the Mets was a bust, it is not uncommon for dominant hitters to go through a slump.
Through the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, Machado recorded his worst postseason slash-line since 2020. Like Machado, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts went 0-for-22 through the last two postseasons. Machado did not get a chance at redemption but Betts was able to come out of the slump to win his third World Series title.
Martinez has proved to be a strong batter throughout his career and may have just experienced a typical slump in the last few months of the season.
The six-time All-Star has spent time with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, and Mets throughout his 14-year career.