Padres Predicted to Sign Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher Over Dodgers
If he can't beat them, join them.
That could be the future of lefty Max Fried who has been drawing attention from the San Diego Padres who happened to be the team that eliminated the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.
MLB Network posted a handful of free-agent predictions on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday with Fried wearing a Padres cap.
Here is what MLB.com's Mark Feinsand had to say about the Padres' chances of landing the ace:
"Fried is one of the few homegrown Braves who never signed a long-term extension, which will send him to the free-agent market following his second All-Star campaign in three years," Feinsand wrote. "The left-hander’s 3.25 ERA in 29 starts was actually his highest since 2019, but Fried – a three-time NL Gold Glove winner – is one of the top starting pitchers available this winter."
Fried is, by far, one of the best available starting pitchers on the market, and the Padres will have to duel with their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers to sign him but the bidding war is well-deserved.
The 30-year-old recently completed his second All-Star campaign, finishing with an 11-10 record and a 3.25 ERA across 29 starts. While he had a solid season, he missed time in July due to left forearm neuritis and has faced ongoing durability challenges during his time with the Braves, with 11 stints on the injured list over the past seven years.
When healthy, Fried has been among the game’s elite pitchers, trailing only Gerrit Cole with 71 wins since 2019. Despite some inconsistency in October, he’s delivered several standout postseason performances for the Braves.
Fried was one of several players to receive a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer but chose to decline it.
While the Braves would love to have him back, the rest of the league would love to have him in their rotation.
“We’d love to have him back, but 30 teams would love to have Max Fried, right?” president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said last month. “We’ll see where that goes. These guys that become great players, rightfully so, they’ve earned the chance [to be free agents]. They become really sought after. But with Max, I’m a big fan.”