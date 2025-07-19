Padres Predicted to Trade Away Key Contributor at Deadline By Insider
The Athletic's Dennis Lin expects a player from the San Diego Padres' MLB roster to be moved by the trade deadline.
The Padres have several issues to address before the deadline, and they proved last year they weren't willing to move top two prospects Leo De Vries and Ethan Salas to make those moves happen. Lin believes closer Robert Suarez and starter Dylan Cease, who are both in contract years, are the most likely candidates.
"The Padres will buy at the deadline and, as always, A.J. Preller is aiming high," said Lin. "To address multiple needs, the general manager may feel compelled to move a contract or two. San Diego is already around the second luxury-tax threshold. Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez are among the Padres expected to test free agency this winter. Jake Cronenworth has a partial no-trade clause and interest from other contenders. Preller has never simultaneously bought and sold in July, but he’s more than creative enough to pull it off."
Suarez is currently the MLB's saves leader, and will almost certainly opt out of his two-year, $16 million player option in favor of securing a larger contract. Cease's one-year contract with the Friars expires this season, and the former Cy Young runner-up could also land an attractive free agency offer despite his substandard levels of production in 2025.
The Padres have severely lacked offense in left field and at catcher this season, and have tried out multiple strategies at both positions, none of which have yielded especially positive results. Jason Heyward and Connor Joe started the season as a platoon in left field, however neither of the two are still on the team. Designated hitter Gavin Sheets has picked up the slack in left, however with his presence in the field the hole moves to DH.
As for catcher, the trio of Martin Maldonado, Elias Diaz and Luis Campusano have been abhorrent at the plate this season, and average at best behind the plate with an overall negative defensive runs saved. Campusano is the most offensive catcher of the three, however the Padres sent him back down to Triple-A after Sheets' return from the Paternity List. The catcher has no hits in any of his 10 games at the MLB level this season.
The Padres could fetch a respectable return for both Cease and Suarez — even if they are just rentals for this season — and could use their haul to power their postseason push. They're currently in the final Wild Card spot in the NL, and will look to strengthen their roster to extend their 0.5 game lead.
