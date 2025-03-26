Padres Predicted to Trade Dylan Cease to AL East Squad in 3-Player Blockbuster
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease is a vital piece to the rotation, but the organization's payroll restrictions have led many to believe the 29-year-old will be dealt by the summer.
The Padres named Michael King as their Opening Day starter, which was somewhat surprising given Cease was poised to be the team's ace entering the 2025 season. However, manager Mike Shildt said it was simply a scheduling decision more so than anything.
“It literally fell into just the way that days have gone,” Shildt said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune'sKevin Acee. “Michael was a little sick early in camp and got his schedule going in a certain way, and Dylan got his schedule going a certain way, and the schedules have worked out really well. But it lines up Michael, who is well deserving of (being) the open day starter. It just puts Dylan a regular rest that we want to be mindful of.”
The Padres have their best chance of reaching the postseason with Cease in the rotation, and it appeared the right-hander would remain with San Diego once the club signed Nick Pivetta.
"He's a very big part of our club," president of baseball operations A.J. Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Cease also doubled down on his desire to remain with the Padres for the 2025 season.
"The fanbase is as electric and passionate as any," Cease told MLB Network Radio. "The whole city is watching. I love San Diego. It's an ideal scenario, and I'm grateful to be here."
Nevertheless, there are still rumblings that the right-hander will be dealt.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden isn't very convinced Cease is here to stay for the season, as he predicts the right-hander will join the Baltimore Orioles in his preseason prediction article.
"The Padres trade Dylan Cease to the Orioles for first baseman Coby Mayo and lefty Cade Povich," Bowden writes.
The Padres would save money, get a top prospect hitter, and get a replacement for Cease in the rotation. As for the Orioles, they would get a true ace to help down the stretch run of the 2025 regular season.
