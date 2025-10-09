Padres Receive Unfortunate Update on Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency
Two key parts of the San Diego Padres' starting pitching rotation are expected to leave in free agency, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported.
As both Michael King and Dylan Cease are upcoming free agents, the likelihood of one or both returning to San Diego is low.
King made 15 starts in 2025 with a 5-3 record, a 3.44 ERA and a 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He entered the Padres' Game 3 Wild Card loss to the Chicago Cubs for one inning, allowing one hit but giving up zero runs while striking out three batters.
Spotrac predicts that the 30-year-old will sign a four-year deal over the offseason worth over $91 million, a payout the Padres are likely not willing to pay the talented but somewhat injury prone pitcher. King does have a $15 million mutual option in his contract, but it is likely to not be exercised by either party.
"I don't really want to leave this locker room with all the boys — just talking about this game, even," King said after the Padres were eliminated from the postseason. "It's really fun to be part of this locker room and, yeah, it's fun to watch these guys play and we'll see what happens."
Cease regressed in productivity in 2025 after posting a 3.47 ERA in 2024. Over 32 starts in 2025, Cease held an 8-12 record as a starter with a 4.55 ERA.
Spotrac projects an even more lucrative contract for Cease than King, predicting that the 29-year-old will sign a six-year, $158 million deal.
Cease, who finished his second season in San Diego, said he had not given free agency much thought during the season and expressed his appreciation for the city.
“I love San Diego a lot,” Cease said. “I really haven’t thought too much about [free agency]. It’s a special organization. I think it’s the most unique setup. You have an entire city -- and it’s a big city -- and it’s just a baseball city. The fans treat us extremely well. We sell out every game. It’s been a really, really cool experience.”
Unlike King, Cease does not have an option in his contract, meaning there is nothing holding him back from entertaining a long line of suitors in free agency.
