Padres' Mason Miller Named Most Dominant Player in MLB Right Now
MLB Network's Greg Amsinger named San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller as the most dominant player in the postseason after his performance in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
Miller had a fantastic showing in the second game of the Wild Card series, facing six batters and striking out five of them, with the sixth reaching base via hit by pitch. He also featured in the opening game of the series, striking out the side in the seventh inning.
"Mason Miller's performance [in Game 2 of the Wild Card series] was so over the top dominant," said Amsinger. "He is the most dominant player right now in the postseason. It's as if a senior in high school went down to the middle school team and they're like 'hey do you guys wanna see what an 18-year-old looks like?'
Even before the postseason, Miller had been a force for the Padres, posting a 0.77 ERA through his 22 regular season outings with the Padres. He had 45 strikeouts through 23.1 innings, only allowing two runs to cross the plate. The only two runs Miller allowed came in the second start of his Padres career, meaning he ended the regular season with 20 scoreless outings.
More news: Padres Pitcher Calls Out Umpires After Brutal Call in Wild Card Loss
Miller was easily the Padres' best reliever in the second half, and led the team with a strikeout rate of 54.2 percent. The next closest player to him is Jeremiah Estrada, whose strikeout rate was 35.5 percent over the course of the season.
The Padres acquired Miller from the Athletics at the trade deadline along with J.P. Sears for four of their top prospects, and their investment into Miller has already shown promise. The right-hander is under team control for three more seasons, and if his performances in 2025 are anything to go off of, the Padres have a monster on their hands.
More news: Padres Predicted to Add Front-Line Starter in Blockbuster Trade This Offseason
Miller could find himself in a new role come 2026, as current closer Robert Suarez is predicted to opt out of the final two seasons of his contract to test free agency. Before coming to the Friars, Miller was the A's' go-to closer, recording 48 saves with the team which drafted him.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.