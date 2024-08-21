Padres Rookie's Extreme Politeness Revealed in One Unbelievable Anecdote
The moment has found Jackson Merrill again and again. He has also met each moment with his own flare.
A bases-clearing double in the third inning on Monday against the Minnesota Twins broke a 2-2 tie and propelled the San Diego Padres to a 5-3 victory.
Merrill has introduced himself to the baseball world because of his on-field heroics but off-field politeness has also made quite the impression on the league.
The rookie revealed after the game that he arrived at Petco Park around 11:30 a.m. and sat in his car for a half-hour because he didn't want to imposition the clubhouse attendants.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I came too early. I can’t go in there yet. That’ll piss the clubbies off," said Merrill.
Merrill's energy is contagious and is doesn't go unnoticed.
“He’s 21 years old,” Monday's starting pitcher Michael King said. “Everything he does is baseball. It’s not like he has a family that he goes home to and kids that he can go talk to. He gets to the field, and he’s so happy to be here and talks about how we’re all his best friends and we’re just having fun. And now me sitting here having a bad outing, I look at Jackson, I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s the mentality that we need to have.’ So I think it’s just his contagious mentality that we go out and we’re playing a kid’s game and we’re loving each other. And it’s a lot easier game when you’re playing for your brothers.”
King also said that he believes Merrill is the Most Valuable Player on the Padres this season.
“His performance has been incredible,” King said. “I think that he is honestly like the MVP of our team. Without him, I don’t know where we’d be, both offensively and defensively, and he just continues to come up clutch.”
For a rookie who is playing a new position, the transition has been seamless. His approach is better than some veterans his team-first mentality has taken any extra pressure off of his shoulders.
“It’s all focus on winning the game,” he said Monday night. “Because if I’m trying to play for a homer or myself, I roll that over (or) I strike out. Play for the game, try to hit a line drive or single. Play for the win, it’s gonna happen.”