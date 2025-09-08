Padres Rumors: Rival Front Offices 'Adore' Dylan Cease as Free Agency Looms

Dylan Cease:



- Has not gone *more* than 6 IP in a start since June 21.

- Has failed to make it to 5 IP in 4 of last 7 starts.

- 7.02 ERA in last 4 starts (13 BB in 16 2/3 IP).

- Only 6 qualified NL SP have a higher ERA in 2025 than his 4.81 mark.