Padres Rumors: Rival Front Offices 'Adore' Dylan Cease as Free Agency Looms
The curious case of Dylan Cease continues to rage on.
There'a a maddening factor to his game that the San Diego Padres and its fan base can't seem to shake. He's got the pure stuff to be an elite pitcher — and over the course of his career Cease has demonstrated enough to believe that he can morph into one of the best in the sport.
However, as this year indicates, his lack of consistency has many frustrated given his talent level. On the year, Cease is 6-11 with a 4.81 ERA. This is despite the fact he ranks in the 95th percentile in whiff percentage, the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage, and the 88th percentile in average fastball velocity (97.0 mph).
Jeff Passan of ESPN broke down the upcoming free agent class position by position. Passan is as dialed in to the offseason musings as any in the sport. When delving into the slate of pitchers primed to be free agents this winter, Dylan Cease was listed atop the list.
The hard throwing right-handed starter ended up staying with the Padres at the trade deadline despite a host of rumors projecting him to be dealt. With no real word on whether San Diego plans on re-signing him to a longer, lucrative deal, it appears as if there will be no shortage of suitors should the Friars decide to part ways.
"The stuff remains elite, and front offices adore him despite a 4.71 ERA," Passan writes. "He'll be 30 going into next season and is likely to be saddled with a qualifying offer, so he's a candidate for a shorter-term deal with multiple opt-outs unless a team falls in love and hands him a bag."
With teams starved for starting pitching, the interest in the six-pitch hurler is not shocking in the slightest. It'll be up to Cease whether he wants to bet on himself with a shorter deal to re-enter the market, or perhaps go for the most money offered this winter regardless of whether the team can compete for a World Series title or not.
Either way, with Cease and Michael King both hitting the market, the Padres have some real questions needing answers even with Joe Musgrove expected to return in 2026.
