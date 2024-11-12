Padres Rumors: Roki Sasaki's Desires for Next Team Revealed
A.J. Preller’s pursuit of Roki Sasaki, the standout prize of this offseason, may have unofficially started in the middle of the summer.
On June 6, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish was placed on the restricted list to handle a personal family matter. Over the following weeks, Preller displayed a keen sense of “feel” that earned him praise from both Darvish and a key member of his camp, who openly admired his approach.
Now that Sasaki — who will be posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines this offseason — is ready to make the jump to Major League Baseball, he has a trusted guide in Darvish.
When Sasaki is posted, much will rely on the Padres' ability to recruit him effectively. According to league sources speaking to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Sasaki’s main priorities in choosing a team will be stability, lifestyle, comfort, and a strong track record of player development.
San Diego is well-positioned to offer these factors. With Yu Darvish and reliever Yuki Matsui in the clubhouse, along with Japanese legend Hideo Nomo in the front office, the Padres have the resources to facilitate a smooth transition for Sasaki.
In the statement announcing the Marines’ decision to post him, Sasaki said he was “very grateful.”
“I will do my best to work my way up from my minor (league) contract to become the best player in the world, so that I will have no regrets in my one and only baseball career,” Sasaki said in the statement, “and so that I can live up to the expectations of everyone who has supported me this time.”
Is Sasaki ready for Major League Baseball?
“To be honest, he still has a lot to learn,” Chiba Lotta Marines manager Masato Yoshii said early Saturday morning, as part of the Marines’ statement announcing their intention to post Sasaki, widely considered one of the world’s best pitchers. “But I think he’ll be able to hone himself and improve his level in America.”
Sasaki has been eager to pitch in MLB for quite some time. He ended the 2024 season on a high note, posting a 2.35 ERA in 111 innings, with 129 strikeouts and just 32 walks. However, he did deal with an oblique issue and what sources described as shoulder fatigue.
Over four seasons in NPB, Sasaki posted a 2.10 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. With a fastball that regularly hits 100 mph and a lethal splitter, he’s considered a potential ace at the top of any rotation.