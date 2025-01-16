Padres Sign Gold Glove, World Series Winning Veteran Catcher in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres signed free-agent catcher Martín Maldonado on a minor-league deal, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Martin, 38, won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022. He recently shared last month that he didn't want to retire just yet.
Now, the veteran begins a new chapter in San Diego. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported in December Maldonado wanted to play one more year.
Maldonado has had quite the prolific career, competing for 14 seasons in MLB. He's been quite the journeyman playing for the Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Maldonado signed with the White Sox on a $4 million deal. He played in just 48 games, recording a .119 batting average and four home runs. However, he's a career .203 hitter, who is mostly known for his defensive abilities.
Coming into 2024, Maldonado slashed .207/.282/.349, hitting 28 percent below the league average. Catchers usually are below par, but it's usually coupled with strong defensive abilities. In 2024, his hitting declined even more, recording a .119/.174/.230 slash line.
The minor-league deal with the Padres is a second chance for Maldonado. His arrival serves as a veteran presence and could be useful for the development of young pitchers.
The Puerto Rican native made his major league debut in 2011 with the Brewers. He won a Gold Glove with the Angels in 2017. Maldonado has competed in the postseason six different seasons and has three homers in the playoffs.
Although Maldonado spent a portion of last season with baseball's worst team, the veteran catcher now joins one of the best organizations in the majors. Surrounding himself with successful and talent player may propel Maldonado to leave MLB on a high note.
