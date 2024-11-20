Padres Sign Infielder From NL West Rival as Offseason Gets Underway
The San Diego Padres have added first baseman Trenton Brooks on a minor league contract, as noted in MLB.com's transactions log.
The deal is expected to include an invitation to Major League Spring Training.
Brooks is a depth piece but could come in clutch if the Padres have to rearrange their infield lineup. San Diego currently has Luis Arráez and Jake Cronenworth as options at first base, but things could shift if Xander Bogaerts returns to shortstop with Ha-Seong Kim now a free agent. If Bogaerts moves to shortstop, then Cronenworth would slide over to second base.
Meanwhile, the team doesn’t have a clear designated hitter, leaving room for another bat in the lineup. Arráez, entering his final year of team control, is also a potential trade candidate.
Brooks offers the Padres valuable depth at first base and an opportunity to compete for a return to the big leagues. Should he succeed and perform well at the major league level, he brings added flexibility with a full set of minor league options and minimal service time. This makes him a cost-effective asset, an appealing quality for any team but particularly for the Padres, who have been tightening their payroll in recent seasons.
Brooks, now 29, has built a reputation in the minor leagues for his exceptional plate discipline. Over the past four seasons, he logged 1,691 plate appearances with an impressive 13.8 percent walk rate and 16.4 percent strikeout rate, both significantly better than league averages.
Despite his disciplined approach, Brooks' power numbers have been modest for a first baseman, tallying just 55 home runs during that span. However, his overall performance translated to a solid .279/.383/.470 batting line and a 119 wRC+, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively.
Brooks finally earned his shot in the majors during the 2024 season, debuting with the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, his opportunity was brief and less than ideal. Over 12 games, he managed just 29 plate appearances, struggling to a .120/.241/.120 slash line.
His stint on the Giants' 40-man roster lasted less than a month before he was designated for assignment, clearing waivers, and eventually being outrighted off the roster.