Padres Sign Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Due to Tommy John Surgery
The San Diego Padres re-signed right-handed pitcher Reiss Knehr to a minor league contract for the 2025 season. The Padres assigned Knehr back to the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, where he has played for the majority of the last three seasons.
The Padres placed Knehr on the 60-day injured list before Opening Day last season, and he missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made at least four MLB appearances with the Padres every season from 2021-23.
Knher, who the Padres drafted in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, has spent his entire career with the San Diego organization. He worked his way up through the minor league system, earning his first Triple-A promotion in 2021.
The Padres called Knehr up to the Major Leagues to make his debut against the Colorado Rockies on July 9, 2021. His first three appearances were as a starting pitcher, but he spent most of the season in San Diego’s bullpen.
The 2022 season was Knehr’s best in the Major Leagues, as he logged a 3.95 ERA across five appearances. However, Knehr’s performance on the mound took a dramatic decline the following season when he posted a 15.88 ERA while allowing 10 runs and three home runs in 5.2 innings.
After not pitching a single inning in 2024, Knehr elected free agency before San Diego opted to keep him as a depth piece in their farm system.
Considering Knehr’s struggles on the mound in 2023, followed by a full season on the sidelines, it is unlikely he will be able to earn a regular spot in the Padres’ bullpen in 2025.
San Diego already has Robert Suarez as a designated closer if they choose not to trade him. The bullpen also features Jeremiah Estrada and Jason Adam, among several talented relief pitchers.
Knehr could have a chance to make his return to the Major League mound, but will likely spend the beginning of the season building back up after surgery.
