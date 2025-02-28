Padres Star Named Most Likely NL West Player to Win MVP, Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
There are no shortage of stars in the National League West this year. The reigning NL MVP, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, hails from the division. So, too, do plenty of other stars including Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, and a handfull of San Diego Padres stars.
More news: Former Padres Top Prospect Contemplated Sudden Retirement Due to Pressure in San Diego
The latest prediction, though, has Ohtani being dethroned by another star in the NL West — Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
"Tatis would have been an MVP candidate had he been healthy last year, his second since returning from a PED suspension," writes MLB.com's Will Leitch. "He is still on the early side of his prime, heading into his age-26 season, and it’s clear he’s rounding into the player we all thought he would become. He may be ready to be that star again. This could very much be his time."
In 2024, Tatis was sidelined for more than two months with a stress reaction in his right thighbone. He returned at the start of September, but the star's prolonged absence left him out of the MVP conversation.
Tatis hit .279 over his first 308 at-bats with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, 50 runs scored, and eight steals, but his bat showed more power upon his return in September.
Nonetheless, as Tatis enter his seventh MLB season, he is poised for an MVP-caliber performance.
Though the Padres have endured an offseason featuring an ugly ownership lawsuit, payroll restrictions, and the loss of free agents, Tatis believes the league in general is improving.
"You obviously have to hear about it. It's part of the game," Tatis said, via 97.3 The Fan. "What's happening in the big leagues right now is beautiful. I'm really happy for the talent that is going out there and getting reward. Baseball is getting better, so everything should get better. It's as simple as that."
While the Padres may not have landed the crown jewel of the international signing class or the most popular free agent on the market, San Diego has kept its core intact. Let's not forget the strong infield headlined by Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, and Luis Arraez. The outfield also features a pair of stars in Jackson Merrill and Tatis.
Though the supporting cast may look different on Opening Day, Tatis is still primed to put up an MVP-worthy performance during the 2025 season.
More news: Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill Even More After Reading This Story
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.