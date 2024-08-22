Padres Sign Veteran Pitcher For Second Time in Three Months
Less than a week after the San Diego Padres designated right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment, he is back on a new minor league deal.
San Diego had previously designated Edwards for assignment on Aug. 12. He opted for free agency three days after clearing waivers.
The news was announced on the team's transactions page Monday.
This new contract is the second one between Edwards and the Padres this summer and marks his third stint with the organization. In his previous stint, Edwards only appeared in one game and didn't record an out. He did allow three batter to reach base.
Outside of that one bad outing, Edwards has produced decent results in Triple-A, recording a 3.30 earned run average between the Triple-A affiliates for the Padres and Cubs.
Before his one game with the Padres this season, Edwards had not appeared in a big league game since last season with the Washington Nationals. In 32 appearances last year, he had a 3.69 ERA across 31.2 innings until his season was cut short because of a stress fracture in his shoulder.
In parts of two seasons with the Nationals, Edwards pitched 93.2 innings and recording a 3.07 ERA.
The 32-year-old has pitched in parts of 10 big league seasons, logging 280 innings between the Cubs, Nationals, Padres, Blue Jays, Mariners, and Braves.
Edwards was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 48th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2013, and debuted with them in 2015. He also went on to win a World Series with them in 2016 until he was traded halfway through the 2019 season.
That 2019 season was his first stint with the Padres and it didn't go well. He allowed six earned runs in 1.2 innings for a 32.40 ERA. Edwards elected free agency after the 2019 season and signed with the Seattle Mariners in Dec. 2019.
Since then he has bounced around with the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Nationals. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in February and he pitched well with Triple-A Iowa, sporting a 1.85 ERA across 20 appearances.
It will be tough for Edwards to break into the Padres' bullpen after the trade deadline saw the additions of Tanner Scott, Jason Adam and Bryan Hoeing. San Diego has one of the deepest and most talented bullpens in the league but he could be an addition once the rosters expand to 28 players in September.