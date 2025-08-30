Padres Slugger Has One-Word Response to Caring About Dodgers
The San Diego Padres went head-to-head in two series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in back-to-back weekends.
Both series were a chance for the Padres to run away with their first National League West title since 2006. But the Dodgers swept the Padres in the first weekend series at Dodger Stadium, then reclaimed the top spot again when they defeated San Diego in the series finale last weekend at Petco Park.
And so, the race for the division crown will continue through the final stretch of the season.
The Padres will not face the Dodgers again in the regular season. Therefore, San Diego will need to focus on winning their games and hope Los Angeles loses theirs.
MLB insider AJ Cassavell asked left fielder Gavin Sheets if the Padres are keeping their eye on the Dodgers. Sheets said San Diego is only worried about their games, and the rest will work itself out.
“None,” Sheets said when asked if San Diego is monitoring the outcome of Los Angeles’ games. “If we win every game out, we’ll be fine.”
Even if the Padres are not watching the Dodgers’ games, the outcome does matter, especially when San Diego does not win.
The Padres lost two games in their series against the Seattle Mariners this week. Meanwhile, the Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds in their series.
That set San Diego back two games in a race that was once tied.
The Padres had the day off on Thursday before they will face the Minnesota Twins on the road for another series.
There is still a month to go before a division winner is determined. But it is crucial the Padres win as many games as possible from here on out if they want to take down the reigning World Series champions.
If the Padres and Dodgers finish the season in a tie, Los Angeles will win the title because they have won more head-to-head matchups between the teams this season.
Luckily for San Diego, they have an easier road in September than Los Angeles. Ten of the Padres' games in September are against the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies, who have the two worst records in baseball.
The Padres have one of their best chances at winning the division this season, but only time will tell if they can finish on top for the first time in nearly two decades.
