Padres Struck Gold as Offseason Addition Already Turning Heads This Spring

After a strange end to his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies, veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos is looking to reshape his image around baseball with the San Diego Padres. Castellanos had spent the last four years in Philadelphia, but his relationship with the organization went well past repair, leading to his eventual release.

It had been rumored for most of the offseason that he could be cut before the new MLB season started. Castellanos was entering the final year of his five-season, $100 million contract with the Phillies.

The veteran quickly latched on with the Padres after being let go by the Phillies earlier this offseason, and so far, this signing has been great. San Diego wasn't sure what to expect from him, but he is showing why he is a former All-Star.

Castellanos has been playing very well in spring training for the Padres, and he appears to have an inside track to a roster spot. While things didn't end great for Castellanos with the Phillies, he is still a very talented player who can hit the ball for power in a lineup.

The two-time All-Star has every intention of making the Padres roster, even with some outside noise suggesting that he didn't care anymore. His devotion to baseball has been called into question in recent years, but Castellanos is looking to silence any doubters.

“I’m still trying to make the club,” Castellanos said about his current situation.

So far this spring, Castellanos has hit .286 with one home run and six runs batted in over 28 at-bats. Castellanos has been making the most out of his opportunities, and that is all the Padres can ask from him each time out.

The path to making the Padres roster is there for the former Silver Slugger, but it wasn't going to be easy since San Diego had a crowded outfield. Thus, the Padres have had Nick Castellanos play at first base, and he's impressed thus far.

“So far, I think it’s working really well,” Stammen said of Castellanos at first. “He’s a big target over there, a big boy and a good athlete. He moves really well. It’s definitely something we’re going to continue to go forward with. According to him, he’s told us ‘I can play outfield whenever you need me to play outfield.’ I think we have to get him up to speed at first base. That is the No. 1 priority. He’ll be playing some outfield as we move forward.”

Last season with Philadelphia, Castellanos played in 147 games, hitting .250 with 17 home runs and 72 runs batted in. His power is still there, and the Padres could use his bat throughout the long regular season.

Nick Castellanos contract

Before his release with the Phillies, Castellanos was scheduled to make $20 million this season. Philadelphia is covering a majority of this amount, while the Padres get the former All-Star for just $780,000, which is the league minimum.

Adding a player who can hit over 15 home runs a season for this amount is seen as a steal by the Padres. Castellanos could end up being one of the stronger signings of the offseason if he can perform well this season.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.