Padres Reliever Could Lose Money in Arbitration Due to Reduced Role
“I’m here to do anything to help the team.”
That is what right-hander Mason Miller told the San Diego Padres after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Athletics.
Despite Miller having the highest average fastball speed in MLB (101.2 mph), the highest strikeout percentage (40.8), and the second-highest swing and miss percentage (44.1) among pitchers with at least 150 batters faced, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal predicts that this deal may spell a smaller future contract in arbitration for Miller.
More news: Padres Linked to $116.5 Million All-Star in Trade With NL West Rival
Rosenthal brought up how due to the dominance of the Friars' bullpen, he is no longer the sole closer on the team, as was the case with the Athletics.
"The saves statistic, while perhaps the game’s least important, is still highly valued in arbitration," Rosenthal wrote. "Postseason performance, however, also is part of the criteria. Which is why Miller is not especially worried about how his salary might be affected now that he no longer pitches exclusively in the ninth inning."
Miller spoke on his 20 saves collected across 38 outings with the Athletics this season, and how that number is at just one across 10 outings with the Padres.
“Had I stayed with the A’s, maybe I end up with another 10 saves. It’s impossible to project it really. Holds don’t quite (count) the same as saves. But they count a little bit.”
More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Expresses Frustration Over Latest Injury
Miller has four more seasons of arbitration eligibility before becoming an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2030 campaign. Miller shared what the Padres told him upon joining the club, and how it might just affect him negatively come negotiation time.
“Don’t worry about roles going forward. Just worry about performing and helping us win games.”
Although this can be helpful in terms of his on-field play, when it comes to his arbitration, perhaps his lessened statistics can be leverage from San Diego to try and give less money to the right-hander.
Perhaps this is on the mind of Miller, but at the same time, he is a baseball player — and a really good one at that. The 26-year-old knows that if the end goal is met at the end of October, the number of saves he finishes with during the regular season becomes less important.
“It is valuable to be part of a winning team."
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.