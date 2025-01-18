Padres Star Free Agent Linked to NL West Rival
Ha-Seong Kim has yet to sign with a team this winter, but the latest report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network says the San Diego Padres free agent won't be ready for Opening Day.
The former Gold Glove winning infielder with the Padres is still recovering from right shoulder surgery and isn't expected to debut until late April or May which could be why he hasn't signed yet.
Teams like the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have been linked to him.
"He is most likely not going to be game-ready for major league Opening Day of the regular season," Morosi said. "However, at some point in the first half, he is expected to be game-ready.
"And so in that sense, he is the ideal fit for a team that has an infield need at some point in time in the first half but maybe already has someone that they are trusting to play – whether it's second base or shortstop."
The Mariners don't need a shortstop but could use a second baseman. Seattle recently added another former Padre infielder, Donovan Solano, who brings versatility with experience at first, second, and third base. With J.P. Crawford set to play shortstop, Kim could share time at second and third alongside Solano and Dylan Moore, the 2024 Gold Glove utility winner.
The Giants, however, just signed Willy Adames to play shortstop and extended Matt Chapman who plays third base.
Kim could easily slide into the second base spot even though Tyler Fitzgerald delivered surprising offensive production last season. It’s just unclear if the 27-year-old is ready to take on the role of an everyday second baseman.
The utility infielder would reportedly be willing to accept a short-term contract and take a chance on improving his performance in 2025 to get a bigger contract down the road which could work for either team.
Kim, 29, hit .233 with 11 home runs and a .700 OPS for the Padres last season but missed action after Aug. 18 due to injury. He opted out of his contract in November.
His 2024 numbers marked a drop from 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 home runs and a .749 OPS. That year, he also earned a Gold Glove and has totaled 23 outs above average across shortstop, second base, and third base since debuting with San Diego in 2021.