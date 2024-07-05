Padres Star Hit a Home Run Right to Where His Mom Was Sitting
Jackson Merrill's first series as a professional baseball player at Fenway Park was magical even if he wasn't playing for the Boston Red Sox.
It wasn't his first trip to Fenway. His father, Josh, was a die-hard Red Sox fan who used to bring his son along for games several times. Jackson grew up admiring the Red Sox and one of his favorite players, Xander Bogaerts, is now his teammate with the San Diego Padres.
“Jogging out there to center the first inning was a little surreal,” Jackson said.
Merrill had a great series, going 7-for-14 with two home runs.
What he didn't realize at the time was that one of the home runs was hit almost directly to his mother, Jennie, who was visiting friends in center field. The three-run blast landed about 15 feet above where Jennie was sitting.
Jennie spoke with Bob Scanlan of Padres TV the next day.
“When he hit that, I thought: ‘This is a full-circle moment right here,’” Jennie said. “Because, for him to hit the Green Monster in Fenway, [it’s] his childhood dream. … It’s been a remarkable experience this week. And I am so glad we’re here for it.”