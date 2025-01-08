Padres Star Luis Arraez Has Cryptic Comment on Post Regarding Blockbuster Trade
The New York Yankees made it very clear that Gleyber Torres didn't have a future as their second baseman but in a recent report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees' plan could include San Diego Padres utility man Luis Arraez.
"The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team – and they're not done, either. They've continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego," Passan wrote.
San Diego and New York have reportedly been discussing a trade for the three-time batting champion. The talks could be heating up now that Arraez had a cryptic social response to a post addressing the potential trade.
Not every insider agrees when it comes to Arraez being a fit for the Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post alluded to that with a post on X.
"Hearing at least for now Luis Arraez is not seen as a fit for Yankees," he wrote.
Arraez, primarily a singles hitter, may not be the ideal fit for a team that plays half its games at Yankee Stadium. Statcast shows that Yankee Stadium is the least favorable park for left-handed hitters when it comes to singles, due to its home run-friendly right-field dimensions and limited grass. While Arraez could see a slight boost in power, he's not a power hitter; his focus is on singles and doubles.
While he is a great offensive player, Arraez is the opposite on defense and there isn't room in the Yankees lineup for him to be the designated hitter. That job is reserved for Giancarlo Stanton.
In 339 innings at second base this season, Arraez recorded a minus-7 outs above average, the same mark Torres finished with despite him playing over 1,300 innings at second. Additionally, in 585 career innings at third base, Arraez also has a minus-7 outs above average.
New York general manager Brian Cashman has said multiple times this winter that he wants to improve his team's defense and trading for Arraez doesn't fit that need. He's also a below-average base runner which is another weakness in the Yankees' lineup.
However, Arraez would solve two issues for New York. The team doesn't have consistent on-base contributors and lacks a clear leadoff option. Despite rarely walking, Arraez boasts a career on-base percentage of .372.
Cashman would be taking a gamble on Arraez and it's up to him to decide whether it is worth the one-year rental.