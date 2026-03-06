Padres Manager Reveals Sung-Mun Song Injury Update After Thursday's Scare

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen provided an injury update on utility man Sung-Mun Song, who was forced to exit Thursday's Cactus League game early due to oblique tightness.

"[He's] day-to-day, actually came in feeling a little bit better today," Stammen said ahead of Friday's game. "I don't think it's as bad as it was in the offseason, so hopefully we'll see him relatively shortly."

Song injured his oblique during a batting practice session in January, forcing him to get a late start at Padres camp. Stammen said this injury doesn't appear to be as serious, but the team will exercise caution with Opening Day less than three weeks away.

"I think we were trying to be cautious already, and now we got to probably be a little bit more cautious," Stammen said. "And I think it's just a reminder, he's getting a lot of things thrown at him — not just baseball wise, but life in general. I'm sure all that has a lot to do with how our body recovers and the stresses it endures. So it just keeps it at the forefront of our mind again."

Song joined the Padres on a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason after spending nine seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization.

The 29-year-old isn't only adjusting to life in a new league and country, as he's also been thrown at shortstop for the first time since his middle school days. Song has adjusted well as the Padres seek to turn him into a super utility player. However, Stammen believes that may have taken a toll on his body.

Fortunately, the injury didn't come from one action, and instead was just a build-up of general soreness, according to the Padres skipper.

"The way he described it, it wasn't one actual item. I think if it had been one swing or one move ... it probably would have been more significant," Stammen said. "Because it was just general, kind of felt icky the whole day and just got a little bit worse, probably not quite as bad."

Song is competing for a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, and will likely secure it assuming he's healthy. After starting the spring 0-for-5, he's 4-for-his-last-11 and hit his first home run on Thursday before leaving the game.

Sung-Mun Song is going to be a SUPER utility man for the Padres this year!!!pic.twitter.com/w5V5bDKbOa — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) March 5, 2026

