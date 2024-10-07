Padres Star Manny Machado Slams Dodgers For Hitting Fernando Tatis Jr.
The leader of the Padres clubhouse, Manny Machado, called out Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty postgame for hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch.
The Padres mauled the Dodgers in a 10-2 victory at Dodger Stadium Sunday night. The triumph tied the National League Division Series at one game apiece, but the brawl between the best of the NL West continued.
Tensions remained high between the division rivals. By the sixth inning, the tension had reached its peak. Tatis was hit on the left thigh by a 92 mile per hour sinker from Flaherty to open the frame.
Tatis was evidently not happy about the hit, but it was Machado and Jurickson Profar that were most upset about Flaherty's inside pitch.
Machado told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune why he was so upset at Flaherty.
“When you try to hit our best hitter,” Machado said postgame. “You can’t get him out, don’t hit him. … They got the best player in the game right? Ohtani? We don’t go out there and try to hit Ohtani. We try to get him out. Don’t go out there and try to hit my guy.”
Exchanges between both dugouts ensued. Machado and Profar were most vocal in letting Flaherty and the rest of the Dodgers bench know how enraged they were.
“I wasn’t trying to go and hit him to try and lead off an inning or anything like that,” Flaherty said. “That doesn’t make any sense.”
Though Flaherty denied he intentionally hit Tatis postgame, the damage had already been done. When Machado was retired by the right-hander, Flaherty yelled all sorts of expletives and told the third baseman to sit down.
Machado proceeded to chirp back once he reached the dugout. The exchange of words continued as Yu Darvish warmed up before the bottom of the sixth and Machado stood near the Dodgers dugout at third base.
The chaos didn't end there. As Dodgers fans began to feel the game slipping through the team's hands, they felt the need to get involved.
Dodgers fans began to throw baseballs and bottles in the direction of Profar. The bitter taste of a home run robbery clearly sparked the dislike of the Padres outfielder. Despite the amazing play occurring in the first inning, Dodgers fans held on to it until the sixth inning.
What followed was a 12-minute delay of game. Profar was escorted by umpires to the edge of the infield. Teammates soon surrounded Profar as well as manager Mike Shildt and four other umpires.
The issue was eventually resolved, but it was a perplexing scene at Dodger Stadium. In the end, the Dodgers never recovered and the Padres never lost their lead.