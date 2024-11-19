Padres Suffer Big Loss After Jackson Merrill Loses Rookie of the Year Award
San Diego Padres star center fielder Jackson Merrill lost out on the National League Rookie of the Year award to Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Merrill finished as the runner-up for the award, which has in turn cost the Padres a chance at a draft pick. Had Merrill won the award, the Padres would have earned an extra first-round pick as part of the Prospect Promotion Incentive program.
Merrill put together an outstanding rookie season. He moved from shortstop to center field prior to the 2024 season, and debuted at the age of 20. Throughout his rookie campaign, Merrill consistently impressed and emerged as one of the best players on the Padres during their playoff run.
Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 with 162 hits, 77 runs, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs as a rookie, setting the franchise rookie RBI record. He led the Padres in doubles, triples, slug rate, and wins above replacement. Merrill won the NL Rookie of the Month award in both June and August, and provided clutch plays and home runs for the Padres on multiple occasions.
For his performance, Merrill already made his first MLB All-Star Game, was named All-MLB Second-Team, and won the Silver Slugger award.
Unfortunately for Merrill and the Padres, Skenes recorded one of the best rookie seasons by a pitcher in recent memory. Coming off a collegiate title at LSU, Skenes saw immediate success on a struggling Pirates team. He started 23 games for the Pirates, and went 11-3 with an incredible 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts.
Skenes was additionally named an MLB All-Star for the National League and was named All-MLB First Team. Had Skenes either been in the American League or Merrill was a rookie in a different season, he likely would have been the clear cut choice for the award.
The good news for the Padres is that if Merrill finishes top-three in the NL MVP voting in either the 2025 or 2026 season, the Padres will receive an extra draft pick. Finishing top-three in MVP voting is no easy feat, especially with tons of great talent in the NL, but the Padres still have a chance at earning another draft pick for Merrill's early career success.