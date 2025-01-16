Padres Target Roki Sasaki’s Decision Could Come at Any Moment, Says Japanese Newspaper
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes could be over at any moment. Sponichi, a major Japanese newspaper outlet, reported Sasaki is expected to sign by the end of today.
Sasaki is expected to make a decision on Thursday, Jan. 16, which, in Japan, would be Friday, Jan. 17. The 23-year-old pitcher has until next week to sign before his posting window closes.
Sponichi posted on social media the front page of their newspaper with this caption (translated from Japanese to English): “It has been reported in today’s Tokyo edition dated the 17th that pitcher Roki Sasaki (23), who is aiming to transfer to the majors from Lotte via the posting system, will decide on his transfer destination on the 16th (17th Japan time).”
The post includes a Los Angeles Dodgers logo, but none of the San Diego Padres or Toronto Blue Jays.
Could this post imply the Padres are out of the Sasaki sweepstakes? There is no way to confirm the report from the outlet, but Sponichi has an esteemed reputation as it was the first daily sports newspaper in Japan.
The Dodgers were always considered the favorites to sign Sasaki, but the Padres are considered to be the other legitimate contender to land the Japanese phenom. The 23-year-old pitcher reportedly has a strong connection to Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, who Sasaki views as a "godfather like" figure.
No MLB insiders have reported Sasaki has made a decision, but the latest update indicates his decision could be coming in a matter of hours.
Sasaki is regarded as the most talented young pitcher in the world. His arrival in San Diego would be a huge addition to the Padres, a team that has had quite the sluggish offseason.
The Padres have always had a way of surprising the fanbase with stealthy moves, and manager Mike Shildt has expressed optimism in the team signing Sasaki.
"I feel like we're in a good spot for a multitude of reasons," Shildt said. "One, we're in San Diego. We sell out our ballpark every night. We have a very competitive ballclub. And it's a chance for him to come in and create a legacy for himself – to help win the first World Series."