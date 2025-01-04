Padres Target Roki Sasaki's Timeline to Sign Revealed by Agent
While the San Diego Padres have been a frontrunner to sign Roki Sasaki, the Japanese star isn't expected to sign until after a second round of meetings have transpired.
Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, revealed the timeline for his client to sign. Sasaki is expected to make a decision in the next international signing period which opens Jan. 15, but there isn't an exact date as to when he will sign.
“The timeline for Round 2 is going to lead right up until he signs,” Wolfe said. “We’re still talking and having Zoom calls. So I don’t have a precise timeline for that, like we did for the meetings. Teams will be notified at some point if there’s going to be additional meetings or travel or something like that. But other than that, I don’t believe there’s going to be any specific timeline.”
Wolfe also shared 20 teams have requested to make presentations to Sasaki, while seven teams are publicly known to have reportedly met with the 23-year-old. Three NL West teams, the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants, are among teams that met with Sasaki during the first round of in-person meetings.
Sasaki requested no players be present during the in-person meetings with teams, in order to emphasize an even playing field for all interested teams. Sasaki is regarded as one of the most talented young pitchers in the world and is a popular commodity thanks to his skill and affordability.
In four NPB seasons, Sasaki had a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Last season, he dealt with some injury issues but had a 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA. While a starting pitcher with Sasaki's talent isn't typically cheap, as an international amateur free agent, Sasaki is the best bargain in baseball
The Padres have yet to make any major league signings, but the organization could be waiting for Sasaki's decision before making any moves. Once Sasaki is signed, the Padres will have a better idea of what the roster needs. For example, if the Padres sign Sasaki, San Diego may be more willing to part ways with staring pitcher Dylan Cease.
Once Sasaki signs, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the organization make a flurry of moves in order to resolve its financial dilemma.
More news: Padres Lose Free Agent Target to Rival Dodgers in Shocking Move