Padres Lose Free Agent Target to Rival Dodgers in Shocking Move: Report
The San Diego Padres missed out on signing Korean free agent infielder Hyeseong Kim, who reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, per multiple reports.
The Dodgers agreed to a deal with Kim in the final hours of his 30-day posting window. Kim had to sign with an MLB team by Friday at 2 p.m. PT, or he would have to return to the Korean Baseball Organization for the 2025 season.
The Padres were among three MLB teams interested in the 25-year-old.
More Nnews: Padres Free Agent Predicted to Betray San Diego, Sign With Major NL Rival
The Padres were among several MLB teams interested in the 25-year-old. In addition to San Diego, the Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners were reportedly open to signing Kim.
Kim has played eight seasons in the KBO, where he logged a .304/.364/.403 career slash-line. Throughout his career, Kim has recorded 37 home runs, 386 RBIs, 150 doubles, and 39 triples.
Kim has won three Gold Glove awards at varying positions, showcasing his versatility around the diamond. He won as a shortstop in 2021 and then as a second baseman in 2022 and 2023. Although Kim primarily plays second base, he has made appearances at third base, shortstop, left field, and right field throught his KBO career.
Additionally, Kim is known for his quick speed around the bases. Since 2018, he has recorded at least 20 stolen bases every season. His career-high was 46 stolen bases in 2021.
More news: Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Massive Haul for All-Star $13M Ace
Kim was posted to the Major Leagues on Dec. 4 by the Kiwoom Heroes, the team he had spent the last six seasons with. Kim is one of many players that the Kiwoom Heroes have posted to the Major Leagues. Free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was also posted by the franchise in 2020 and played the past four seasons with the Padres.
The Padres have a narrow budget for new players this offseason compared to other teams like the Dodgers. San Diego may have missed the opportunity to sign Kim, but this could make the Padres more determined to sign Japanese-born free-agent starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Like Kim, Sasaki has drawn interest from several MLB teams for his rookie season, especially the Padres and Dodgers. Both Southern California franchises are viewed as the top candidates for Sasaki. However, the Padres’ smaller market size may give them the upper hand.
The Padres have yet to make any major league moves this offseason but a lot of time remains for San Diego to bolster its roster.