Padres Targeting 1.83-ERA Reliever With Familiar Team at Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres are reportedly targeting Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender as the team looks to add another arm to bolster the bullpen.
The Padres are targeting pitchers at the MLB trade deadline for the team's playoff run.
San Diego already has one of the best bullpens in the majors, with Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon making up a key part of the staff. Then, they deploy Robert Suarez for the ninth inning.
Suarez could end up getting dealt because of his impending free agency. He has an opt out after this season and he will likely use it in search of a longer-term deal.
In that case, Bender would become a key addition, and according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Miami Marlins are willing to trade the righty.
"Among the Marlins in play: Right-handed reliever Anthony Bender, who is earning $1.42 million and under club control through arbitration for two additional seasons," Rosenthal wrote in a story.
"His strikeout rate had dropped from 25.9 percent last season to 19.9 percent in this one. His lofty ground-ball rate also had dipped slightly, from 51.7 to 50.4 percent. But the San Diego Padres, among other clubs, were considering him."
Bender's fastball velocity ranks in the 85th percentile, averaging around 96.6 mph. His expected ERA is 3.48, but the actual number sits at an impressive 1.83 ERA.
He doesn't get a lot of punchouts, but in the playoffs, teams need an arm who can get outs, and Benders ranks among the best at doing so.
Even if Suarez doesn't get dealt, Bender presents an opportunity to make the team's strength even stronger heading into the stretch run of the season.
