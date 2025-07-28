Padres Could Trade $80 Million All-Star Attracting Interest at Deadline: Report
The San Diego Padres might trade one of their highest-earning infielders at the MLB trade deadline in order to fill a more pressing need for the team.
According to all accounts and reports, the Padres are poised to continue their aggressive approach at the trade deadline this season, exploring impactful moves that can help the team compete this year.
San Diego is facing a significant roadblock in getting deals done at this point — they currently lack many valuable prospects or assets.
A potential workaround for the Padres might be trading one of their veterans for additional pieces that help the team address its weaknesses.
One of those players could be second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who is on a big-money contract and plays a position that has plenty of quality cover on the roster.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that San Diego might end up dealing the long-time Friar for another player or asset.
"Another potential route: The Padres could move Cronenworth’s contract — the infielder continues to attract trade interest — and make current left fielder Gavin Sheets a first baseman/designated hitter again," Lin wrote in a story.
At 31 years old, Cronenworth still has another five years left on his contract extension, but he remains a steady bat and fielder for the team.
He is averaging .237/.342/.393 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. His WAR sits at 1.4 while he is creating runs at a good rate with a 113 wRC+.
Cronenworth is reliable and valuable for the ballclub, but the team has bigger needs in the outfield and starting pitching.
A trade involving the infielder could net a massive return, which replenishes the team's stock of assets and gives them further flexibility to get deals done.
