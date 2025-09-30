Padres to Face Surprise Starting Pitcher in Wild Card Game 2 vs Cubs
The San Diego Padres dropped the first game of their Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Friars will face a surprise pitcher on Wednesday as the Cubs are starting the game with right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge. He has yet to start a game this season and has only done so 15 times during his nine-year MLB career.
Kittredge threw one strikeout over his one scoreless frame against the Padres during his relief appearance on Tuesday.
This story will be updated....
