Inside The Padres

Padres to Face Surprise Starting Pitcher in Wild Card Game 2 vs Cubs

Gabe Smallson

Sep 10, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (59) and catcher Carson Kelly (15) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (59) and catcher Carson Kelly (15) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres dropped the first game of their Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Friars will face a surprise pitcher on Wednesday as the Cubs are starting the game with right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge. He has yet to start a game this season and has only done so 15 times during his nine-year MLB career.

Kittredge threw one strikeout over his one scoreless frame against the Padres during his relief appearance on Tuesday.

This story will be updated....

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News