When Will Luis Arraez Return to Padres Following Scary Head Injury?
Luis Arraez sustained a significant head injury while sprinting to first base on a bunt during the San Diego Padres' game against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
With a runner on first, Arraez laid down a bunt to advance him into scoring position. While running down the line, he was accidentally struck in the head by the shoulder of Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon.
The Padres were forced to place Arraez on the seven-day concussion list on Monday after the player showed signs of a concussion, which included his inability to be aware of his surroundings at the time of the injury.
Arraez himself, however, is showing positive signs of recovery, going to sleep and waking well, while also returning to the clubhouse before the team left Houston.
The earliest possible date for Arraez's return is April 29 against the Giants, provided he manages to progress well.
There will be a comprehensive procedure needed for him to get cleared, as any decisions will involve Major League Baseball’s medical director and a doctor representing the MLB Players Association.
Arraez plays a crucial role on the team as an effective hitter who consistently makes contact with the ball. His walk and strikeout rates are remarkably low, as he tends to either hit the ball or be put out, including fly outs.
The Padres are currently facing a lengthy list of injuries, which may result in decreased performance in the upcoming games, particularly given their strong season start.
Padres manager Mike Shildt is aware of the challenges facing him and the team going forward.
“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” Shildt said. “And we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We’re going to love on the guys that aren’t here and aren’t on the field with us and support them like crazy. But we also know we have a job to get done, and somebody’s going to get it done.”
