Padres Top Prospect Pitcher Oozing With Confidence As He Skyrockets Through Minors
The San Diego Padres are enjoying a productive spring ahead of a 2025 season filled with high expectations.
One of the unexpected positives of this spring has been the emergence of a top pitching prospect as he has the stuff — and more importantly, the confidence — of throwing in the majors.
Bradgley Rodriguez is a 21-year-old prospect who has been battling elbow inflammation for the better part of two seasons. He didn't log a single inning in 2022 and 2023 in the minors, but started ramping back up in the form of leaping through three minor league levels as he ended 2024 in Double-A San Antonio.
Rodriguez spoke through interpreter Danny Sanchez about his self assuredness during a 2024 that saw so much success.
“I think to be able to see the caliber of hitters in that league really gave me a lot of confidence when I got here,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s what really helped me in my trajectory getting to Double-A. I have the confidence in myself that it really doesn’t matter who I’m facing. I know that I trust my stuff. I know that I have what it takes to be successful. So no disrespect to any batters or any hitters out there, but I’m confident in my stuff.”
The No. 14 ranked prospect for San Diego has left quite an impression on the organization despite just three, albeit perfect, Cactus League innings and three strikeouts this spring.
“It’s something that I’m proud of,” Rodriguez said. “You look around and it’s again realizing a lot of the goals and the dreams that I’ve set for myself. So with that said, there’s still a lot of work to be done, obviously, a lot of work to make the team. But for the moment, I’m happy to be here. I’m really proud of where I’ve come from.”
Last season in his three minor league levels, Rodriguez punched out 75 batters over 61.1 innings with an ERA of just 2.64. At only 21 years old, the sky is the limit for the right-hander — and fans may just see him pitch at Petco Park in the near future.
