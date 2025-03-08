MLB Insider Has Shocking Prediction for Padres' Luis Arraez in 2025
Despite winning his third consecutive batting title in 2024, the latest prediction surrounding San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez is not exactly a vote of confidence.
MLB insider Eric Karabell believes the 2025 season will be a disappointing performance from Arraez at the plate.
"1B/2B Luis Arraez fails to hit .300 for the first time since 2021 and his walk rate keeps dropping," Karabell writes.
Funnily enough, the Padres think the opposite since a torn ligament in his Arraez's left thumb prevented him from being fully healthy last season.
Arraez recorded a .345 on-base percentage in 520 trips to the plate as the Padres’ leadoff hitter last season. It was the highest on-base percentage in 18 years by any Friar with at least 400 plate appearances in the leadoff spot.
“How he won a batting title without basically a thumb … was beyond impressive,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “To still mentally compete with that kind of physical ailment and compete well and still lead us into the playoffs, very, very impressive. … And now he looks healthy, and watch out.”
Returning to 100 percent health, propelled Arraez to send a message to opposing pitchers for the 2025 season.
“I don’t feel anything in my thumb,” Arraez said. “It is a good sign, you know. So I think it’s a lot of problem for the pitchers this year.”
“I got jammed yesterday, and I didn’t feel anything,” Arraez added. “That’s a good sign. … I feel like I got a new thumb.”
It appears Arraez is poised for a stellar performance this season, but his value to a team was the topic of trade rumors this offseason.
“I don't pay attention to that,” Arraez said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “ ... They can talk about trade, but I'm still here. I've got this beautiful uniform. I feel good here. I'm here to play baseball [and] try to win a World Series.”
The plan for Arraez this season is to be the team's full-time first baseman. The Padres expectation for the three-time batting champion indicates his departure is unlikely, especially since it would create a hole in the infield.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller also spoke about the significance of Arraez.
“Luis knows we value him a ton — we obviously made a big trade for him,” said general manager A.J. Preller. “He knows what we think about him. He knows we’d love to have him here."
