Padres Top Reliever Could Miss First Month of Season Due to Injury
With every day that passes, it seems that the San Diego Padres will be without reliever Bryan Hoeing to start the season.
The reliever has yet to throw off a mound but he has been playing catch. The Padres aren't trying to speed him up.
“We want him for the long haul,” Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said of Hoeing.
More news: Padres Insider Provides Huge Update on Manny Machado Injury
Hoeing, who posted a 1.52 ERA in 18 games after joining the Padres at the trade deadline in a trade from Miami, has not had a setback with his throwing shoulder. However, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the team is preparing to be without him for possibly a month.
Hoeing was initially expected in the running for the fifth starter spot in the rotation, but an injury has paused those plans. The Padres are optimistic that his shoulder issues are behind him, and he could prove more valuable as a long reliever out of the bullpen.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Believes He's the Best Player in MLB
With Hoeing sidelined, the bullpen dynamics at the start of the season will depend on whether one of the pitchers who doesn’t make the rotation begins the year in the Padres’ bullpen or if the team stretches out relievers like Alek Jacob or Ron Marinaccio to cover that role until Hoeing returns.
“We do have a lot of depth,” manager Mike Shildt said. “These guys that are relievers can be built up. … We have guys that can compete for the seventh-eighth spots (in the bullpen), and we also have choices for the guys that don’t make the club as a fifth starter.”
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Acquired in Blockbuster Trade Signs With NL West Rival
Whoever doesn't win the spot of the group including Jhony Brito, Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, Randy Vásquez, and Matt Waldron will be the core of the Triple-A rotation.
Because of the long season, injuries are inevitable with pitching and the Padres will need the minor league staff to be ready if anyone gets called up.
“We are gonna need guys that are built up in the event we need them to come up and help us if we need starting help," Shildt added.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.