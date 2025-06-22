Padres Trade Proposal Lands $50 Million All-Star in 4-Player Blockbuster
The Athletic's Jim Bowden proposed a trade which would land Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. with the San Diego Padres.
Bowden proposes the Padres send three prospects to the White Sox for their star slugger: Left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield, outfielder Kavares Tears and infielder Cobb Hightower. All three prospects are with Single-A Lake Elsinore and between the ages of 20 and 22.
Each member of the trio rank in the organization's top 10 prospects, and they were all taken by the Padres in the 2024 draft.
Robert is a big name in MLB, mostly for his high ceiling and the multiple tools, mainly power and speed, he possesses. In his All-Star season in 2023, Robert slugged .542, hitting 38 home runs and stealing 20 bases on his way to his first Silver Slugger award.
The star's production during 2025 has been poor, batting just .190 with six home runs through 65 games played. Despite this, his 21 stolen bases so far are just two shy of his career-high, and show he still has the ability to be productive on the base paths.
Additionally, Robert has experience in the outfield, a position which the Padres currently struggle with. Padres left fielders collectively have the fifth worst wRC+ in MLB this season.
Considering the All-Star's value is down, the Padres may be able to get him for the trio of prospects, especially with the promise they've shown in Single-A in 2025.
Mayfield is the highest ranked of the three, and has been starting for Lake Elsinore this season. He has a 3.49 ERA through 28.1 innings pitched and 45 strikeouts. He has a WHIP of 0.95 and a batting average against lower than .200.
Tears has played 49 games this season for the Storm, posting a .739 OPS while driving home 39 runs. The 6'0" lefty has served primarily as a designated hitter despite being listed as an outfielder, and leads the team with seven home runs this season.
Hightower has appeared in just 15 games during 2025 for Lake Elsinore, and is batting .226 through 53 at bats. He has walked nearly twice as many times as he has struck out in Single-A, and has an OPS of .690.
If this trade were to happen, the Padres would have a solution for their temporary injury problem and their long term left field problem, as Robert is only 27. They will need to make a move to fill the hole they have in the outfield soon, as they are only slipping further down their division day by day.
