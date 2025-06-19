Inside The Padres

Padres Linked to Angels Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

J.P. Hoornstra

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward (3) is congratulated by outfielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 23.
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward (3) is congratulated by outfielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 23. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres might turn to their closest geographical neighbors in Major League Baseball for help in left field.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Padres are one of four teams that line up well with the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for 31-year-old outfielder Taylor Ward.

More news: Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team

Writes Feinsand: "The Angels have been hesitant to trade Ward during the past two years, but with a $7.825 million salary and only one more year of club control, this might finally be the time to move him. Ward is on pace to shatter his personal high in home runs (25 in 2024), belting 18 in his first 69 games this season. The 31-year-old has driven in 47 runs and has a .741 OPS, ranking in the 86th percentile in barrel percentage (14.1%) and the 87th percentile in chase percentage (21.1%)."

Feinsand lists three other teams as potential suitors for Ward if Angels general manager Perry Minasian decides to trade him: The Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Kansas City Royals.

If Minasian is more apt to trade with a National League club than one competing with the Angels for a Wild Card berth, that could play in the Padres' favor.

More news: Dodgers All-Star Praises Padres Crowd After Series at Petco Park

Ward is known as a streaky hitter. The 2025 season isn't yet halfway over, but this year has proven to be no exception.

At the end of April, Ward owned a .189/.235/.387 slash line, easily among the worst by any hitter in either league.

More news: Padres Might 'Overpay' for Left Fielder From NL Bottom Feeder at Trade Deadline: Report

In May, Ward slashed .255/.317/.623. His 10 home runs were tied for fourth in all of MLB, behind only Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, and tied with Kyle Schwarber. He was named American League Player of the Week on May 25.

Through his first 14 games in June, Ward is faring even worse at the plate than he did in April. His .517 OPS is 39 percent below league average, and he hasn't batted higher than fourth in the lineup since June 2.

More news: Padres Outfield Prospect Suddenly Retires at 24 Years Old

Ward is still on track to post an above-average OPS+ (103) for the fifth consecutive season. That's not bad for a player who will make $7.825 million in 2025, and still has a year of arbitration eligibility remaining. That's especially good considering the Padres' precarious position.

Through Tuesday, San Diego left fielders had a combined .592 OPS, 27th in MLB. Jason Heyward has spent most of the season on the injured list, and did little to boost that figure when healthy.

More news: Former Padres Infield Prospect is Carving Up Double-A — As a Pitcher for Mets

None of Heyward's replacements — Tyler Wade, Brandon Lockridge, or Oscar Gonzalez — are adept hitters, while Gavin Sheets is perhaps better suited to DH.

Ward was a hot commodity at the trade deadline a year ago, connected to both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals in various reports. He again generated trade interest in the offseason, according to Feinsand.

More news: Padres Make Decision About First-Round Pick Suspended For Gambling

The Angels ultimately held onto Ward, instead letting outfielder Mickey Moniak go at the end of March. But if Ward winds up on the trading block again, the Padres are a logical fit.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News