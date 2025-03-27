Inside The Padres

Padres Reveal Opening Day Roster for 2025 Season, Place 5 Players on Injured List

Gabe Smallson

Mar 22, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres third base Manny Machado (13) makes the play against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have finalized their entire 26-man roster for Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves.

Padres Opening Day Roster

Catchers (2)

  • Elías Diaz
  • Martín Maldonado

Infielders (6)

  • Luis Arraez
  • Xander Bogaerts
  • Jake Cronenworth
  • Yuli Gurriel
  • Jose Iglesias
  • Manny Machado

Outfielders (5)

  • Jason Heyward
  • Brandon Lockridge
  • Jackson Merrill
  • Gavin Sheets
  • Fernando Tatis Jr.

Right-handed Pitchers (8)

  • Jason Adam
  • Dylan Cease
  • Jeremiah Estrada
  • Alek Jacob
  • Michael King
  • Nick Pivetta
  • Robert Suarez
  • Randy Vasquez

Left-handed Pitchers (5)

  • Omar Cruz
  • Kyle Hart
  • Yuki Matsui
  • Adrian Morejon
  • Wandy Peralta

Padres Injured List for 2025 Season

The Friars also have placed five players on the 15-day injured list, while Joe Musgrove is on the 60-day IL.

  • Jhony Brito, RHP (15-day IL, right forearm strain)
  • Yu Darvish, RHP (15-day IL, right elbow inflammation)
  • Bryan Hoeing, RHP (15-day IL, right shoulder strain)
  • Sean Reynolds, RHP (15-day IL, right foot stress reaction)
  • Matt Waldron, RHP (15-day IL, left oblique muscle strain)
  • Joe Musgrove, RHP (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery)

Padres vs Braves Opening Day Schedule

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT to kick off the 2025 season at Petco Park.

Padres Lineup vs Braves Opening Day

Braves Lineup vs Padres Opening Day

