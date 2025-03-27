Padres Reveal Opening Day Roster for 2025 Season, Place 5 Players on Injured List
In this story:
The San Diego Padres have finalized their entire 26-man roster for Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves.
More news: Padres Predicted to Trade Dylan Cease to AL East Squad in 3-Player Blockbuster
Padres Opening Day Roster
Catchers (2)
- Elías Diaz
- Martín Maldonado
Infielders (6)
- Luis Arraez
- Xander Bogaerts
- Jake Cronenworth
- Yuli Gurriel
- Jose Iglesias
- Manny Machado
Outfielders (5)
- Jason Heyward
- Brandon Lockridge
- Jackson Merrill
- Gavin Sheets
- Fernando Tatis Jr.
Right-handed Pitchers (8)
- Jason Adam
- Dylan Cease
- Jeremiah Estrada
- Alek Jacob
- Michael King
- Nick Pivetta
- Robert Suarez
- Randy Vasquez
Left-handed Pitchers (5)
- Omar Cruz
- Kyle Hart
- Yuki Matsui
- Adrian Morejon
- Wandy Peralta
More news: Padres Superstar Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Future in San Diego
Padres Injured List for 2025 Season
The Friars also have placed five players on the 15-day injured list, while Joe Musgrove is on the 60-day IL.
- Jhony Brito, RHP (15-day IL, right forearm strain)
- Yu Darvish, RHP (15-day IL, right elbow inflammation)
- Bryan Hoeing, RHP (15-day IL, right shoulder strain)
- Sean Reynolds, RHP (15-day IL, right foot stress reaction)
- Matt Waldron, RHP (15-day IL, left oblique muscle strain)
- Joe Musgrove, RHP (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery)
Padres vs Braves Opening Day Schedule
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT to kick off the 2025 season at Petco Park.
Padres Lineup vs Braves Opening Day
Braves Lineup vs Padres Opening Day
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.
Published