Padres Veteran Castoff Doing Whatever He Can to Prove He's Worthy of Another Shot
A former San Diego Padres player is hosting showcases for MLB teams to demonstrate what he can still contribute on the field, hoping to secure a deal.
The 40-year-old Yuli Gurriel signed a minor league deal with the Padres over the winter, hoping to add a veteran bat that could offer some spot starts at the bottom of the order and serve as a pinch hitter.
He had a promising spring training that led to his securing a spot on the roster, though he would go on to hit .111/.200/.139 in the regular season.
Most of his playing time occurred when the team faced numerous injuries across the field, losing several key players in the lineup.
Jackson Merrill and Luis Arraez both missed significant time on the IL, opening the opportunity for Gurriel to get some at-bats.
However, he struggled to make an impact, and once other players returned to health, he was designated for assignment.
He participated in 16 games, had 40 at-bats, and achieved a wRC+ of 5. With 100 being the baseline for an average MLB player, this ranks Gurriel among the lowest run creators in baseball.
Additionally, he had a WAR of -0.4, placing him below replacement level, as he has for the past four seasons.
Gurriel was put on waivers on April 29, clearing waivers on May 3 and choosing to be a free agent to try and land another MLB roster spot.
New reporting from Jon Heyman indicates that Gurriel, who has been playing first base recently, fielded balls in the outfield, specifically on the left side to demonstrate his ability to provide positional flexibility.
Gurriel can still bring experience and a veteran presence to a ball club, though he must demonstrate his ability to play multiple positions and continue to produce offense at a decent rate.
