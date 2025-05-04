Padres Veteran Infielder Elects to Leave Organization
Longtime veteran infielder Yuri Gurriel decided to officially part ways with the San Diego Padres.
With a handful of Padres coming back from the IL — namely Jason Heyward and Luis Arraez, San Diego opted to designate Gurriel for assignment. After clearing waivers, he decided to become a free agent rather than presumably head to the minor leagues.
Gurriel was part of San Diego's efforts in the offseason to work on the edges. Without a ton of cash to work with, they saw Gurriel as a veteran bat that could provide the team with some postseason experience as well as leadership. The hope was that he could turn back the clock and produce the way he did earlier in his career when surrounded with several high-impact bats.
Unfortunately for the player and team, things didn't pan out the way either would've liked. In 40 plate appearances, Gurriel managed only four hits. Only one of those hits went for extra bases.
Without consistent playing time, Gurriel was never able to get into any semblance of a rhythm. The 41-year-old will hope to latch on where to prolong what has been a rather unique journey to the big leagues.
Gurriel played in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars before ultimately defecting to the United States from his native Cuba. He came to the big leagues at age 32 with the Houston Astros. Gurriel spent seven years with the Astros — helping them win two World Series along the way as a core member of the team.
Over the last handful of years, Gurriel has bounced around. Prior to his short stint with the Padres, Gurriel spent singular years with the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals.
As it pertains to San Diego, the Padres will now integrate Arraez and Heyward back into the mix. Comparatively speaking to Gurriel, Arraez is a far better bat. Heyward might have his own struggles at the plate, though he's a very capable fielder and among the better clubhouse presences in the game today.
It'll be interesting to see what San Diego does moving forward as it inches closer and closer to the deadline. Though A.J. Preller is notoriously active, it could be a situation where the Padres opt to focus more on in-house options rather than exploring a host of trades.
