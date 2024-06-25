Padres' Veteran Says He Felt 'Disrespected' After Walk-off Victory
The San Diego Padres rose from the dead on Monday night after allowing three runs in the 10th inning. The Friars entered the bottom of the 10th trailing 6-3, their odds of winning the game reduced to less than 10 percent.
The Padres did the improbable, scoring four runs to win 7-6 thanks to their potential All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Profar put the nail in the coffin on the Washington Nationals after singling to right to score Ha-Seong Kim and Jackson Merill to win in a walk-off. The bat was only in Profar's hands because the Nationals intentionally walked the hitter before him, Luis Arraez.
Nationals pitcher Hunter Harvey took his chances with Profar and failed. After the game, it was clear Profar was not happy with the move. Instead of celebrating with his teammates after the walk-off win, Profar ran toward the Nationals dugout and started screaming at them. The Nationals weren't happy with it, but the feelings were mutual at that point.
Profar didn't back down, either. After the game, he spoke with reporters, including Marty Caswell, and said he felt disrespected by the intentional walk.
"I felt disrespected. Yeah, I felt disrespected."- Jurickson Profar, via Marty Caswell
The 31-year-old has every right to feel disrespected, especially after that move from the Nationals. Profar is having the best year of his career, yet he's not getting the respect he deserves. Thus far through the season, he is batting .317 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, four stolen bases, and a .887 OPS on 278 at-bats.
The switch-hitter was not happy with the move, and he let the Nationals and the entire baseball world know about it.
It isn't the first time Profar has gotten revenge with his bat for a perceived slight. In an April game between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, a benches-clearing incident arose after Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone missed well inside to Profar. After the game, Dodgers catcher Will Smith quipped, "I don't know why we would have thrown at him...he's kind of irrelevant."
The next day, Profar had the key hit in a Padres win over the Dodgers, a bases-clearing double.