Padres Veteran Slams Former Team for Not Making Free Agent Offer, Dreams of Revenge
Jose Iglesias has had many months to contemplate how his free agency played out after a breakthrough season with the New York Mets in 2024. The Padres' 35-year-old infielder is also no stranger to taking chances with his public persona.
The result: Some especially candid reflections Wednesday from a veteran with little left to prove in baseball.
Iglesias had a truly unique season in New York last year. Recording under the pseudonym Candelita, his song "OMG" reached No. 1 on the Latin Billboard charts in the middle of the Mets' season, which culminated with an NLCS appearance. Iglesias even performed the song on the field after a Mets home win.
Loving life on and off the field, Iglesias finished the regular season with a .337 batting average, .381 on-base percentage, and .448 slugging percentage in 85 games. Known as a glove-first middle infielder, Iglesias' 3-WAR season was the best of his career — a shocking performance considering he spent the 2023 season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate.
Iglesias re-signed with the Padres in March. He is slashing .225/.281/.270 in 28 games and has seen time at four different positions in the field.
With the Padres back in New York this week, it gave Iglesias a chance to reflect on an offseason in which many predicted he would re-sign with the Mets.
Not only did the Mets shun him, the Padres were able to sign Iglesias to a relatively affordable one-year, $3 million contract on the heels of a surprising season.
In an interview with Newsday's Anthony Rieber, Iglesias suggested some hard feelings still linger.
"Jose Iglesias just said he was 'totally shocked' and 'disappointed' the Mets never made him an offer in free agency," Rieber wrote on Twitter/X. "Now with San Diego, Iglesias said he had a dream he beat the Mets in the playoffs with a walk-off single."
Padres fans can only hope Iglesias' dream comes true — and that his shock and disappointment fuels him well into October.
After losing two of three games to the Yankees, the Padres are heading to Colorado to face the Rockies — another of Iglesias' former teams — with Game 1 of the three-game series scheduled for Friday.
Iglesias is a career .281/.322/.381 hitter in parts of 13 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Rockies, Mets and Padres.
